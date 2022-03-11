Assam : 2 Drug Peddlers Injured In Police Firing

NET Web Desk

Two drug dealers were shot by Assam police in Lakhimpur’s Banderdewa market on Thursday evening, while attempting to escape from custody.

According to police reports, the security forces conducted an operation and apprehended two suppliers as well as a huge quantity of suspicious heroin.

Identified as – Amir Ali, Zakir Hussain, and Zahed Ali; these accused are currently being treated at the Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the cops have also seized two vehicles and a large number of cellphones from their possession.