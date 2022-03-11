Assam : Another Accused In AMTRON Scam Apprehended From Tamil Nadu

NET Web Desk

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained another suspect in the Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON) funding scam case from Tamil Nadu.

Identified as Rafiur Rahman, the offender has been apprehended for stealing Rs 2.57 Crores from the official account of AMTRON.

After getting a transit notice from the district court, an Assam CID squad hurried to Tamil Nadu’s Trichy Airport and detained the accused, bringing him to Guwahati on Thursday.

“The investigation so far reveals that Rs 40 lakh has been transferred to the account of this arrested accused. He is being forwarded to the CJM Court here.” – informed the Superintendent of Police (SP), CID, Assam.

“Interrogation of the accused is underway to extract further inputs and further actionable points,” – the SP further added.