Assam : Contraband Substances Over 200 Grams Confiscated From Karbi Anglong; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a massive operation against drug menace, the security forces have confiscated 240 grams of heroin and apprehended a drug peddler from Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Karbi Anglong district cops initiated an operation infront of Hotel Dream Sky under Khatkhati Police Station near Bokajan; and retrieved the drugs from the possession of the drug peddler.

Identified as Sayed Ahmed – a resident from Doboka area of Hojai district, the security forces have recovered 19 soapboxes containing 240.15 grams of heroin from possession of the drug peddler.