Assam Government Intends To Establish Mid-Level Startup Infrastructures In Colleges & Educational Institutions

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that state government is planning to establish mid-level start-up infra in colleges and universities, as part of an attempt to encourage the growth of new firms in the northeastern state.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma stated “We are also going to create up mid-level start-up infra in colleges and institutions.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Government and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBOI) have also decided to create a joint fund to support the start-up businesses in the state.

This decision was undertaken during a meeting held on Thursday, in the presence of Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman, Assam Chief Minister – Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance – Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, officials of both central and state government, the Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, faculty of Gauhati University and start-up entrepreneurs.

Sarma added that state government and SIDBOI have highlighted the significance of expanding IIT’s role in supporting other universities for developing the startup sector.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma mentioned “Glad to have attended an interactive session to discuss ways to develop start-up ecosystem in Assam, along with Hon Fin Min Smt @nsitharaman; Hon MoS Sri @DrBhagwatKarad; Central & State Govt officials; Dir @IITGuwahati; faculty of Ghy Univ & start-up entrepreneurs in Guwahati.”

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed stakeholders from Assam’s trade and industry, as well as other parts of the North-Eastern region, at a post-budget engagement event in Guwahati.