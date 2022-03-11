Assam : Guwahati Botanical Garden Gets 3 Rhinos From Kaziranga

NET Web Desk

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has received three new rhinos from the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR); as part of the Zoo’s breeding and conservation initiative.

These rhinos have arrived to the state zoo from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation trust which was founded in August 2002.

The primary goal of establishing CWRC is to stabilize displaced animals and releasing them back into the wild as soon as possible after providing appropriate treatment.

According to reports, these rhinos will be kept in separate enclosures to let them adjust into new environment. Among these three rhinos, one is a man while, the other two are women.

“All of these rhinos were rescued during the floods of 2019-2020, and have been at the CWRC since then.” – mentioned an official statement.