Assam : Guwahati Cops Bust Dog Smuggling Racket; 5 Held; 1 Dog Rescued

NET Web Desk

A team of the West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) has foiled a dog-smuggling racket and apprehended five people involved with the ring, after they were found loitering suspiciously at Dhirenpara Itabhata Tiniali on Thursday night.

This matter has been reported in Fatashil Ambari police station, and rescued a dog from a gunny sack. Besides, 10 empty gunny sacks & 1 Tiago car were recovered by the cops.

These suspects were apprehended after failing to respond adequately to questions concerning the presence of a dog inside a gunny sack.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote “An alert intervention by a WGPD team from Fatashil Ambari PS caught & arrested 5 men for stealing & smuggling dogs after they were found loitering suspiciously at Dhirenpara Itabhata Tiniali last night. 1 dog inside a gunny sack, 10 empty gunny sacks & 1 Tiago car were recovered.”

In addition, a case has been filed under the relevant laws, and further investigations are underway.