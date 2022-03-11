Assam : Guwahati Cops Nab ATM Fraudster From Guwahati; 17 ATM Cards Recovered

NET Web Desk

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team of Dispur Police Station have apprehended an ATM fraudster from Haryana, and confiscated atleast 17 ATM cards from the possession of the accused.

Identified as Ramdiya, the accused is a resident of Hissar in Haryana.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote “An EGPD team from Dispur PS arrested one Ramdiya of Hissar, Haryana, at 6 Mile, for snatching ATM cards. A total of 17 ATM cards from various banks were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is on.”