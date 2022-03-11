Assam : Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Seals 11 Shops In Dispur

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday, sealed eleven shops at the Dispur Supermarket area for non-payment of room rent.

The Enforcement Branch in collaboration with the GMC Market Branch and police personnel conducted a raid along the region.

“Most of the shop owners in the locality have not paid the room rent to GMC for a long period of time and also failed to respond to notices sent by the Corporation,” a notification issued by GMC said.

Besides, the GMC also shared the information about shop numbers and establishments sealed along the region.

