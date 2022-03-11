Assam : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Congratulates BJP CMs On Historic Election Victory

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH – Sarbananda Sonowal today congratulated the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh – Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand – Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Goa – Dr Pramod Sawant and Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh on the massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their respective states.

The Union Minister spoke with the CMs over the phone and praised their efforts in propelling the states forward under the vibrant leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Besides, Sonowal has also sent his best wishes to the CMs and expressed his conviction that the Double Engine government will deliver more wealth to the residents of the states while also contributing significantly to India’s growth.