COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 396 New Cases; 13.69% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 396 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.69%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3560. While, a total of 2,20,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 666 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4482 samples were tested on March 10, 2022, out of which 184 samples belonged to males, while 212 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,15,800. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 14 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 39 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 336 & 7 positive cases respectively.