Manipur : CM – N. Biren Singh Rules-Out Ties With National People’s Party (NPP)

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh has ruled out any alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP) led by his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad K. Sangma, and added that he was willing to form coalitions with like-minded parties even if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins majority.

Addressing the mediapersons after declared winner from home constituency – Heingang, Singh stated “We will maintain the coalition dharma as desired by our central leadership. We will go along with like-minded parties but I don’t think the NPP will be part of the government.”

Singh expressed optimism that the BJP might have won more than 40 seats, but that the focus was to gain more than 30 seats to be able to form a government on its own.

According to The Hindu report, he referred the Naga People’s Front (NPF) as “like–minded party”, as it is an ally in the current administration he leads and a coalition partner of the BJP in Nagaland.

“We provided coverage to people throughout the state, bridging the hill–valley divide and ensuring peace and growth. These initiatives were approved by the people,” he further added.

He remarked that Prime Minister Modi’s “mantra of keeping everyone together is paramount”. “The BJP went to polls in five States without any CM face. Ours is a democratic set–up and as a party worker, I will abide by what our central leadership decides,” – asserted Singh.

Claiming further, Singh said with the exception of a few locations, he will demand the removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in border areas.