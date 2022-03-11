Nagaland : Review Meeting Undertaken To Review Biennial Election Preparedness

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

With the biennial polls for the Rajya Sabha seat of Nagaland just weeks away, preparations are in full gear.

Based on the election preparedness, a review meeting for the conduct of Biennial Election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), 2022 was undertaken today by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland – V. Shashank Shekhar, IAS; with the Returning Officer – Khruohituonuo Rio; and Assistant Returning Officer – Darhu Shupao, in his office chamber.

Besides, the Additional CEO – Ruokuovituo Khezhie and Joint CEO – Awa Lorin also attended the meeting.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states included four seats from three states in North East India on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations will be held from March 14-21.