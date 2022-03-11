Over Rs 754 Crores Earned During Last 3 Yrs From Coal & Key Minerals : Meghalaya’s Commerce & Industry Minister

NET Web Desk

The Commerce & Industry minister of Meghalaya – Sniawbhalang Dhar, during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday informed that over Rs 754 Crores in revenue from coal and other key minerals had been collected during the previous three years.

Dhar remarked the statement, in response to a query from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) legislator – Zenith Sangma of Rangsakona.

According to Dhar, the revenue share for coal is 75% for the state government and 25% for ADCs, while the revenue share for other important minerals is 40% for the state government and 60% for ADCs.

He stated that the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) are entitled to a total of Rs 174.63 crore in revenue share for the fiscal years : 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022.

“The state government has given the three ADCs a total of Rs 209.39 crore. This outstanding sum to be paid is Rs 21.01 crore,” Dhar said, noting that Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is owed Rs 2 crore and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) is owed Rs 18.18 crore.