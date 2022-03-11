Sikkim : Ban Imposed On Pigs Import After PRRS Case Discovered In Burtuk

NET Web Desk

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department of Sikkim has barred the entry of swine and pork into the state, following the detection of Porcine Reproductive Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) – an acute disease causing neonatal pigs to suffer through late-term reproductive failure and severe pneumonia, has been reported from Burtuk in East Sikkim.

The infection of which was confirmed by an RT-PCR test performed at the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

This restriction has been imposed, in accordance with recommendations from the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry; and the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and based on directives forwarded by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In order to prevent any probable accidents and virus propagation in other areas of the state, the AH&VS department has implemented the following biosecurity and preventive measures :

1. With immediate effect, a temporary ban on the import of live pigs and pork from outside the state has been imposed until further notice.

2. Prohibition into live pig markets within a 10-kilometer radius of the epicentre of infection, i.e. Burtuk village, as well as live pig commerce, participation in exhibitions and fairs, as soon as the disease is confirmed in any area of Sikkim.