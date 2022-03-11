Sikkim : Current CM Is “Circus Tiger”, Overtly Reliant On BJP For Effective Functioning Of Government

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Chief of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party – Pawan Chamling compared the current Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang Golay to a ‘Circus Tiger’ and referred the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a crutch of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led administration.

Addressing the Central Executive Committee meeting at Jorethang, Chamling referred Golay as ‘Circus Tiger’, who is overly reliant on the BJP as a ‘crutch for the physically challenged’ and runs the government with its help.

“He is working for them, not for Sikkim’s interests, but the SDF has worked independently and courageously in favour of Sikkim and Sikkimese people for the past 25 years of its administration, therefore if the current CM is the ‘Circus Tiger,’ then I am the ‘Jungle Tiger,’ who is working for Sikkim.” – asserted Chamling. During the conference, as many as 45 families joined the SDF party.

Meanwhile, a group of SKM female party workers chanted the slogan “Go Back Chamling” in front of the SDF party office in Jorethang, where the SDF party’s Central Executive Committee meeting was taking place, but Pawan Chamling later organised a rally in Jorethang Baazar to demonstrate their strength.

“In our government, we had IT exemption and we didn’t allow Companies Act, but in the SKM led government, One Nation One Rank, Citizenship Act, and many more have been implemented blatantly without thinking about the consequences, and I predicted that if SKM came into power, Sikkim would be in the wrong hands, and today the same is happening, and now we all have to unite to save Sikkim from this wrong leader,” Chamling said.