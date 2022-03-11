Sikkim : Vice President – M Venkaiah Naidu Lays-Down Foundation Stone Of ‘Khangchendzonga University’ 

Vice President - M. Venkaiah Naidu along with Sikkim CM - Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and other dignitaries on his arrival to Sikkim; Photo Credit : IPR/Facebook

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President – M Venkaiah Naidu who arrived in the northeastern state of Sikkim today on two-days official visit, laid the foundation stone of ‘Khangchendzonga University’ virtually from Samman Bhawan in Gangtok.

This university would be established on 17.5 acres of land in Temi Tarku, Namchi District, at a approximate cost of Rs 600 Crores. Established in 2018, the university has been operating on a temporary campus in Tadong’s Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College.

It was set-up with the goal of transforming Sikkim into the hub of a regional educational centre in Northeast India.

Its worthy to note that the Vice President of India – M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Gangtok today for his two-days official visit to the northeastern state.

He was received upon arrival at Army Helipad, Libing, by the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad; Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) – L.B. Das, Ministers of Sikkim Government, MP (Lok Sabha), Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) East, Superintendent of Police (SP) East, State Protocol Officers and representatives from the Indian Army.

According to IPR report, after receiving the Guard of Honour from the Sikkim Armed Police, the Vice President and his entourage proceeded towards Raj Bhawan in Gangtok.