Tripura Government To Fill-Up 600 Posts In Panchayat And Higher Education Departments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2022 : Tripura’s council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday decided to fill up 600 posts in Panchayat and Higher Education departments.

Speaking to media persons at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Friday afternoon, Cabinet Spokesperson and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the council of ministers gave approval to fill up 400 posts of ‘Panchayat Executive Officers’ which were created in December last year.

However, the state government has decided to appoint 1,178 Panchayat Executive Officers, a group-C non-gazetted post through Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on December 21, 2021.

The Panchayat Department had sought approval from the Finance Department. Accordingly, as per the availability of funds, 400 posts were approved to be filled up through Tripura Public Service Commission, he added.

Minister said that the salary structure of PEOs would start from Rs 5,700 to Rs 24,000 while the grade pay is Rs 2,800.

On the other hand, Chowdhury said that 200 posts have been created for Educators under Project Mission 100 of ‘Vidyajyoti’ under the Education department and Teachers’ Recruitment Board of Tripura will recruit them.

The government sanctioned Rs 500 crore budget for ‘Vidyajyoti’ project where 100 schools aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High / Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to class XII, Cabinet Spokesperson told reporters.

The 200 Educators will be distributed by two in each school. This decision is being taken in the cabinet meeting so that the project can be a successful one, he also added.