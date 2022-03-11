Tripura Government To Sanction Rs 50 Crores For Establishing ‘National Law University’ At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2022 : Tripura’s council of ministers on Friday gave approval for setting up of National Law University (NLU) at Agartala and sanctioned an amount of Rs 50 crore for its functioning.

“In a cabinet meeting on Friday, decision was finalized to set up National Law University and government decided to spend an amount of Rs 50 crore for a period of five years,” said Cabinet Spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference here at Agartala on Friday afternoon.

After a span of five years, the university will become self-sustained. Thereafter, NLU at Agartala would be capable of earning its own administrative and recurring expenditures”, he added.

Citing the salient features of the NLU, Cabinet Spokesperson said “The Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will become the Chancellor by virtue of post while the government will appoint a Vice-Chancellor of the University with the recommendation of the Chancellor. Apart from this, registrar, heads of different departments, Finance officer, etc will also be appointed”.

“A governing body of the university will work as the Chief Advisory Committee and other committees as per requirement. However, the governing body will have 13 members including the Chancellor as the chairman followed by two sitting retired judges to be nominated by the Chancellor. The other members are- Advocate General, Bar Council of India’s chairman or his nominee, UGC chairman or his nominee, two eminent lawyers to be nominated by Chancellor, Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Law and Higher Education departments, VC of MBB University, judge of district court and so on,” he also added.

Earlier, Tripura’s Education minister Ratanlal Nath on February 04 last, chaired a crucial meeting and stated that a bill to start functioning of the National Law University (NLU) shall be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly slated to begin on March 17 next.

An official of the Higher Education department in conditions of anonymity told Northeast Today that the preparations to start teaching in the National Law University campus from the upcoming academic session is in full swing.

Sources further added that a building for the National Law University will be constructed on the site of the existing polytechnic building and a new building for the polytechnic here in Agartala will be constructed next to the grounds of Narsingarh School. Work on the two buildings will begin simultaneously, while quarters will be built in the vacant space behind the Judicial Academy.