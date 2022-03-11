Ukraine Crisis : 19 Pupils From Assam Stranded In Sumi; Reaches Delhi

NET Web Desk

Amid the major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear catastrophe, a considerable number of Indian nationals, largely students have been stranded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. As part of evacuation efforts initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a total of 19 students hailing from the northeastern state of Assam have landed in Delhi today.

According to reports, all these students, pursuing studies from Sumy State University of Ukraine were received by the Assam Bhawan officials in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Nineteen students from Assam studying at Sumy State University, Ukraine arrived New Delhi today after being evacuated by MEA and were received by Assam Bhawan officials. They will stay at Assam House, New Delhi till we arrange their tickets to Guwahati.”

Its worthy to note that following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Indian government launched a mission – ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indian nationals, including students, from the war-torn country.