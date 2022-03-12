Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates ’38th Hunar Haat’ In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the handloom products and support rural artisans, the Chief Minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the ’38th Hunar Haat’ in Guwahati.

Organized by the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC), this haat has been inaugurated by the Union Minister of Minority Affairs – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. This event will continue till March 20 at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to inaugurate the 38th Hunar Haat in Guwahati organised by National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation. I thank Hon’ble Minister Shri @naqvimukhtar ji for organising Hunar Haat that will promote #Vocal4Local & the spirit of #AtmanirbharBharat.”

“The exquisite handicrafts displayed at the fair reflect the unparalleled skills of our indigenous artisans and craftsmen, many of whom belong to minority communities. This will serve as a platform for them to showcase their arts, crafts, cuisine & culture at a pan-India level.” – he further added.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 28 States/UTs are participating in ‘Hunar Haat’, which has been organized in the North-east region.



A total of 300 stalls have been set up in ‘Hunar Haat’, where rare handmade indigenous products from every corner of the country and traditional food of various regions have been made available. Besides, ‘Mera Garv Mera Desh’, ‘Vishwakarma Vatika’,circus, cultural programmes of renowned artists of the country, selfie points etc are major attractions of the ‘Hunar Haat’ here.

