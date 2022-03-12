Assam : Five ATM Thieves Apprehended From Bongaigaon

NET Web Desk

A team of Bongaigaon Police has apprehended 5 people, for their alleged involvement in an inter-state ATM robbery incident.

The offenders, identified as Sadhan Aziz, Nasbali Ansari, Mohammad Sajid, Almad Mistry and Shehzad Khan were apprehended on Friday.

One four-wheeler vehicle with the registration number WB-26AY-1186 was also confiscated by Bongaigaon police.

According to security forces, these accused individuals were also allegedly involved in ATM theft and other illicit operations, including the black market trade for animals.