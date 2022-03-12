Assam : Guwahati Police Seized Contraband Substances Worth Over 1 Kg; 2 Held

- NET Web Desk
In a major operation against drug menace, a team of the West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) from Azara Police Station have apprehended two offenders and confiscated a total of 1.02 kg Opium from their possession.
These two accused have been identified as – Mitlesh Kumar Prasad and Wahengbam Basu Singh.
Furthermore, legal action has been initiated against these offenders.
Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote “#WarOnDrugs A WGPD team from Azara PS arrested two persons, namely, Mitlesh Kumar Prasad (27) of Dimapur & Wahengbam Basu Singh (39), from Matia today. A total of 1.02 KG Opium was recovered from their possession. Legal action has been initiated.”
