Assam : IIT-Guwahati Develop System For Exploration; Oil & Gas Drilling

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) researchers have developed a novel decision support system for oil and gas drilling as part of a collaborative research and development initiative supported by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Based on the artificial intelligence and machine learning along with hybrid model-based diagnostics & data analytics algorithms; this technology has been designed to cut down on non-productive time in oil and gas exploration and drilling projects.

A team headed by Professor – Senthilmurugan Subbiah, this research has demonstrated a real-time well drilling monitoring and decision support system tool. Besides, the team has also applied for an Indian patent protecting the novelty and utility of the innovations.

Based on the same, officials from IIT-G & ONGC’s Institute of Drilling Technology on Friday inked a technology licensing agreement with Udaipur (Rajasthan)-based Softdrill Solutions Private Ltd. to develop an enhanced real-time operational solution for oil and gas well drilling operations.

“IIT-G is also involved in indigenous technology development, not only for drilling but for other areas as well,” – added the Dean of IIT-G’s Industrial Interaction and Special Initiatives, Krishnamoorthy.