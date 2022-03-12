Assam : Three Leopards Spotted In Sila Reserve Forest; During Camera Trapping Exercise

NET Web Desk

The Assam Forest Department conducted a camera-trapping exercise throughout various parts of Sila Reserve Forest and spotted atleast three leopards on Saturday.

The major purpose of the camera trapping project is to quantify tiger populations, identify tiger migration across sites, and track the general health of the ecosystem.

As per the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) – Sunnydeo Choudhary, this camera trapping mission had been ongoing for the past seven days.

“Three leopards have been observed in cameras deployed across various regions around Sila Reserve Forest, for the first time since the start of the leopard population estimation in North Kamrup Forest Division undertaken during the past seven days,” informed Choudhary.

According to ANI report, the DFO mentioned that camera trapping will take place for a total of 24 weeks, with data from each camera being taken every seven days.

In leopard density regions of Amingaon in Kamrup district, the North Kamrup Forest Division has started a dedicated leopard counting census in Assam’s forest and non-forest sectors.

Under the North Kamrup Forest Division, the forest department aims to cover 100 square kms.