COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 403 New Cases; 20.12% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 403 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.12%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3431. While, a total of 2,20,429 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 668 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4482 samples were tested on March 11, 2022, out of which 189 samples belonged to males, while 214 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,16,330. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 7 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 38 positive cases, and RAgT identified 358 positive cases.