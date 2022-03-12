Large Stockpile Of Contraband Items Seized From Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram confiscated atleast 7 kgs of Methamphetamine and several grams of heroin from various locations of the northeastern state.

The Excise & Narcotics Department apprehended Zothanpuii (36), a resident of Mission Vengthlang locality of Aizawl on Friday at around 1:30 PM, and recovered 74 grams of heroin from her possession.

On the same day at 2:16 PM, 51 grams of Heroin was seized from the possession of Lalchamliana (24); Manzokimi (21), and Zokhumi (25) at Tuirial Airfield, just on the outskirts of Aizawl.

They also apprehended a 28-yrs-old male, identified as – Lalrinmawia, a resident of Bawngkawn East locality at 3:30 PM and seized 15 grams of Heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, on Friday at 7 PM, the Excise & Narcotics Department nabbed 7 kgs and 541 grams (82,951 tablets) of Methamphetamine from the possession of Zarzoliani (43), a Champhai District resident who is currently residing in Aizawl’s Armed Veng ‘South’ locality.

All the apprehended persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.