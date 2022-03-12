NET/UT News Desk

Manipur’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 100-mark on Friday, as it stands at 99 after 10 patients were discharged during the day.

The state on Friday reported slight dip in its daily Covid surge with 15 new cases with positivity rate at 1.7%. The state had recorded 16 cases on the previous day, on Thursday.

The new cases pushed the overall infection count to 1,36,962 while the fatality toll remained at 2,116 as no COVID-19 related death was reported on the day.

So far, 1,34,747 people have been discharged post recovery, including 10 who recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged in the past twenty four hours. The recovery rate stood at 98.38%.

This took the state’s active Covid case tally to 99 cases, the official bulletin of the state health department said.

With 880 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in the state went up to 15,86,345, the official data showed.

Imphal West district reported nine cases, taking the district’s infection tally to 48,670, while the death toll remained unchanged at 703, whereas Imphal East saw its tally rise by one to touch 30,404 and toll remained at 511.

Data from the state health department showed two new cases each in Chandel and Tamenglong districts and one in Bishnupur district. No fresh case reported in the remaining 11 districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,309 persons were vaccinated in the state on Thursday, taking the overall coverage so far to 27,43,277.

This included 15,20,417 persons with first doses and 11,60,419 second doses. So far, a total of 62,441 persons have received the precaution dose in the state.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/manipur-sees-decline-in-covid-19-cases/)