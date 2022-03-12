Meghalaya Government Initiates Peace-Talks With Insurgent Outfit – HNLC

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has commenced the process to hold peace talks with the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), following the Centre’s nod.

In an attempt to facilitate talks with the proscribed organization, the state government has appointed retired IAS officer – Peter S Dkhar as its interlocutor.

According to IANS report, Dkhar is a former Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, and has extensive understanding about ethnic issues prevailing in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

However, a retired IPS officer and advisor to the Union Home Ministry – A.K. Mishra, would manage the talks with the HNLC between the Centre and the state administration; as informed by a senior official.

Its worthy to note that last month, the HNLC had sent its official communication to the state government reiterating its readiness for peace dialogue without preconditions.

However, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Conrad K. Sangma recently held a meeting with Union Home Secretary – Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi and discussed in length about the peace offer made by the proscribed militant outfit – HNLC.

“The HNLC’s suggestion to hold negotiations with governments within the framework of the constitution is a positive step forward. In the interests of peace and prosperity, they are eager to speak with the government.” – the Chief Minister had said in one of his video message.

In a recent statement, the militant organization claimed that the peace process had been disrupted after the assassination or fake encounter of the former General Secretary – Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.