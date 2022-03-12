Meghalaya Government Prohibits Disposal Of Solid Waste Along Umkhem River

NET Web Desk

The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has prohibited the disposal of solid waste along the stretch of the Umkhem River, based on the provisions under Section 144 CrPC.

According to a press release, this decision has been undertaken based on provisions under Section 144 CrPC.

Following allegations that solid trash is being dumped indiscriminately in the Umkhen river, as well as along specific lengths of Wah Rting and other drainage linked to the Umkhen river, this order has been necessitated; informed the press release.

If this such pollution into river is allowed to continue, it is likely to cause health problems as well as harm the environment in the vicinity.

“This Order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders.” – the press release further adds.