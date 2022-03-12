Mizoram : Assam Rifles Recover Miniature Rifle & Calibre Ammunition From Aizawl

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency operations, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles have recovered two weapons and ammunition from the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

According to a press statement issued by the PRO of IGAR(East), the paramilitary troop under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) have recovered a 0.22 Caliber Miniature Rifle, one 0.22 Caliber Pistol, and 12 rounds of 0.22 Calibre ammunition from Kanan Veng area of Aizawl.

Meanwhile, these large stockpile of recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Mizoram Police Department in Aizawl on Friday, in order to initiate further legal proceedings.