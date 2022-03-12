Mizoram : Tribes’ Body Request Centre’s Assistance Over Myanmar Refugee Plight

NET Web Desk

Amid the major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear catastrophe in the war-torn Myanmar, several residents have escaped the clash between Myanmar military junta and pro-democracy movement in Chin state, thereby crossing boundaries to enter into the northeastern state of Mizoram.

Based on the same, the Zo Reunification Organization (ZORO) dedicated to the reunification of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribes of India, Myanmar & Bangladesh has urged the Centre to intervene in this concerned displacement issue prevailing in Mizoram.

The General Secretary of ZORO – Lalmuanpuia Punte asserted that the group submitted a memorandum to Vice President – M. Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to the northeastern state.

According to this memorandum, the number of Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram has surpassed 30,000 as a result of a new surge that began on March 5. It was sparked by the Myanmar military’s intensified atrocities against civilians.

“The ZORO earnestly appeals to the Government of India, which is the largest democracy in the world, to extend a helping hand to the Myanmar refugees who fled their country due to the overthrowing of the democratically-elected government,” – the memorandum further reads.

Recently, the state Home Minister – Lalchamliana during an Assembly Session asserted that state administration have provided more than Rs 380 lakhs as humanitarian aid to assist the Myanmar refugees, who have escaped the war-torn nation, following a fatal conflict with the military junta.

Its worthy to note that 6 Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual – share a 510-km-long international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.