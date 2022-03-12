Nagaland Assembly Budget Session From March 19; CM Rio To Present 2022-23 Budget On March 22

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) is gearing-up to hold a week-long Budget session, beginning from March 19 and culminating on March 24.

Besides, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, who holds the Finance portfolio will unveil the 2022-23 Budget on March 22.

This session will also incorporate the laying of yearly administrative reports of government departments, government reports and guidelines, and the presenting of Assembly committee findings, in addition to the usual question hour.

The session is considered to be notable, as it will be the first budget session of the opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) administration, established in September 2021.

According to PTI report, during this session, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India’s report on state finances and government activities will be placed before the House.