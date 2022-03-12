Tripura : CPI-M Castigates BJP For Large-Scale Violence & Arson; Following Victory In 4 States

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura’s Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday castigated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting large-scale incidents of violence and arson since Thursday afternoon and continued till night across the state.

Addressing a press conference at CPI-M state headquarters here in Agartala city on Friday evening, party’s secretary Jitendra Choudhury alleged that opposition party offices and houses of party supporters, their shops were attacked by the BJP-backed miscreants.

“In last 24 hours, at least 39 such incidents have been reported across the state where BJP supporters vandalized CPI-M party offices, some of the party offices were ablaze, many houses, shops of party workers were looted and destroyed”, he added.

Choudhury termed these attacks as fascist and undemocratic. He alleged that more than 8, 000 party offices were either vandalized or ablaze after the formation of BJP in Tripura.

“Although, police played their role to control the situation on Thursday last, no arrest has been made so far. Even the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the minister in-charge of the Home department remained silent over the attacks and violence took place”, he added.

Citing few references of the incidents that took place across the state, CPI-M state secretary alleged “The BJP supporters set fire on a red party office at AD Nagar of Agartala city. Local people informed Fire Service personnel after the incident and they arrived on time at the spot. But, saffron party supporters did not allow them to discharge their duties. But somehow, fire personnel doused the flames”.

He further alleged that the BJP supporters chanted the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Joy’ and carried out the violence across the state.

Tripura CPI-M also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Deb describing the incidents and demanded probe and compensation to the people who faced attack.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state committee member Pabitra Kar told media persons that in some places police refused to take the FIR. He added that they have all details including CCTV footages and will knock the door of court for filing of case.