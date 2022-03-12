Tripura Prohibits Utilization Of Loudspeakers From 10 PM To 6 AM

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Police have prohibited the utilization of loudspeakers during night hours, after receiving several complaints from around the state.

According to a press release issued by the Additional Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) on Friday, “no loudspeaker or any sound producing instrument or a musical instrument or a sound amplifier shall be used at night during 10 PM to 6 AM except within an Auditorium, Conference Rooms, Community Hall, Banquet Hall or during public emergency.”

However, under no circumstances, loudspeakers or other sound making instruments will be permitted in the “silence zone” within a radius of 100 meters from any School, College, Governmental Hospital or Court.

“People at large are requested to follow above mentioned instructions. Any violation of above guidelines will lead to legal action.” – the press release further reads.

Meanwhile, it further adds that “people are also requested to report any violation to helpline 112.”