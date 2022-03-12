Tripura : Woman Beheads Husband In Khowai; Keeps Head At Temple 

NET Web Desk

A woman allegedly beheaded her 50-yrs-old husband and put his blood-soaked head inside a plastic bag at the temple in Khowai district of Tripura, during the early hours of Saturday.

The Khowai Superintendent of Police (SP) – Bhanupada Chakraborty asserted that motive for the murder is not yet ascertained. However, her elder son informed that this lady had developed a terrible mental illness and was treated by a local psychiatrist.

According to PTI report, the 42-year-old woman was apprehended at her residence located in the district’s Indira Colony hamlet. She was living there with her daily wagering spouse – Rabindra Tanti and two young sons.

“My mother had been a vegetarian since she was a child. However, she had chicken last night, and we all went to bed. I awoke to find my father had been beheaded. My mother was standing with a blood-soaked dao (a sharp weapon), which surprised me. She raced out of the room as we sounded the alarm, keeping my father’s head in our temple.” – according to the oldest son.

The body has been recovered, and the woman has been apprehended, while a probe has been initiated; informed the SP.

He said that a forensic team had visited the location and collected evidence.