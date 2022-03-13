Arunachal Pradesh : BRO Director General – Lt Gen Choudhury Reviews Infra Projects Along LAC

NET Web Desk

The Director General (DG) of Border Roads Organization (BRO) – Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhury visited Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday to review stretch and bridge construction works being initiated as part of ‘Project Arunank’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Huri sector.

BRO has been initiating the construction & maintaining stretches Arunachal Pradesh & Assam.

During his visit on Saturday, Chaudhry met with BRO, Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans and officers, as well as some residents, in the Damin area of the district.

Brig A S Kanwar, the chief engineer of Project Arunank, remarked that the local community and ‘goan burahs’ (village elders) were pleased with the road construction work, which, once completed, will connect Huri with the rest of the country.

According to him, the road link will improve the local people’s socioeconomic situation and living conditions.