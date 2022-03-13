Assam : Royal Bengal Tiger & Rhino Found Dead In Orang National Park

NET Web Desk

Forest workers from the Orang National Park reported finding a rhino and a Royal Bengal Tiger carcass on Saturday.

Several incidences of wildlife poaching have occurred in the National Park in recent years. This time, the cause of death was not poaching, but rather a struggle between two animals, both of which regrettably died.

The remains of a rhino and a tiger have been discovered beside each other inside Amulya Forest Camp. Based on preliminary investigation, officials suspect a battle as the cause of the deaths of two animals.

According to reports, the bodies of both the tiger and rhino were discovered in a slightly decomposed state, although several body pieces, including the rhino’s horn, were discovered without any injuries.