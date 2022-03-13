BRO Director General – Lt Gen Choudhury Evaluates Status Of Strategic Projects Along Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Director General (DG) of Border Roads Organization (BRO), Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhury evaluated the status of important projects in Assam & Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. He also paid a visit to the Project Vartak site in Tezpur, Assam.

The BRO chief also went on a reconnaissance mission to the proposed rail-to-highway tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra river; and evaluated other significant infrastructure projects in Assam’s Sonitpur district, as well as Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and West Kameng districts.

According to a press release, he was also informed on all construction works along the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, which will be culminated by September this year.

Besides, Lt General Chaudhry also went over to review status of the BCT road’s strategically vital Nechiphu and Sela tunnels. “By September or October, these tunnels will be exposed to the public,” the press release claimed.

The DG also unveiled a “testing van” with the most up-to-date devices for inspecting the quality of roads, bridges, and tunnel projects.

Lt Gen Chaudhry paid a visit to the Eastern Base Workshop, which is in charge of maintaining and repairing machinery utilized by BRO projects along northeastern regions.