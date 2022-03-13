COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 357 New Cases; 22.05% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 357 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.05%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3352. While, a total of 2,20,786 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 670 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1619 samples were tested on March 12, 2022, out of which 143 samples belonged to males, while 214 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,16,764. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 16 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 23 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 311 & 7 positive cases respectively.