JD(U) Offers Support To BJP Government In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday pledged the support of six of its MLAs in the new Manipur Assembly to the BJP, which is preparing to form the government after gaining a majority of 32 out of 60 seats on its own.

On Friday, the six JD(U) MLAs travelled to Bihar to meet with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

According to a party release, K. Joykishan has been appointed as the leader of the JD(U) Legislature Party, and the party has decided to support the BJP government in Manipur in the bigger benefit of the people.

In a related event, Naga People’s Front (NPF) leaders stated in Kohima that the party will back the Manipur administration after meeting with their five MLAs.

In Manipur, the NPF has been a coalition partner of the BJP-led government. The Manipur’s outgoing Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, has stated that the partnership with the NPF will continue.

However, an independent MLA – Nishikanta Sapam, has written to Governor La. Ganesan expressing his support for the future government.

According to sources, the BJP in Manipur is under threat from a majority of MLAs who do not want Mr. Biren to run for a second term as Chief Minister.

Over 20 MLAs tented in a luxurious hotel in Guwahati, Assam, recently, including Speaker Y. Khemchand, Minister T. Bishwajit, and other prominent party figures.