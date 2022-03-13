Meghalaya Police Recover AK-47 Rifle & Machetes From Guwahati; 5 Held

NET Web Desk

A team of the East Jaintia District Police of Meghalaya apprehended five offenders and recovered one AK-47 gun, AK series ammo, machetes, and other incriminating materials from their possession during a special operation conducted on Saturday.

“A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 resulted to the arrest of five hardcore criminals, and we have collected one AK-47 gun, AK series ammo, machetes, and various other incriminating documents,” shared a top Meghalaya police official.

According to ANI report, these culprits were apprehended in Guwahati with the assistance from the Guwahati police.

Meanwhile, further investigation on the same is underway.