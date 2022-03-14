Budget FY 2022-23 : Arunachal Government Earmarks Rs 30 Crores To Develop 3 Hamlets Along International Border; Check-Out Key Announcements

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein, who is also in-charge of Finance portfolio on Monday presented the state budget for 2022-23, which has a fiscal deficit of Rs 644.81 crores.

Addressing the house, Mein highlighted on the six building blocks of Budget 2022-23 which includes – Governance Reforms & Prudent Financial Management; Investing in Health Sector; Investing in Human Capital; Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh; Synergy & Convergence; and Environment, Protection & Climate Resilience.

As per the budget, the state government has earmarked Rs 30 Crores for developing 3 model villages near the international border. However, for an effectively managing urban area solid sewage, Rs 22 crores has been released. While Rs 100 crores will be sanctioned under ‘Water for all’ campaign.

The sate government will also sanction Rs 100 crores to develop infrastructure for Arunachal Pradesh police. It has also earmarked Rs 1 crores for solar protective fencing in oil-palm plantation & other crops to deter wild animal menace.

Rs 1 crores has been earmarked for creation of 4 butterfly parks at Pakke, Namdapha, Ziro and Pasighat. In a major announcement, Itanagar will soon be connected with the Gas Grid through the Northeast Gas Grid (NEGG) project. With Rs 30,000 crores investment in pipeline, 2880 MW Dibang Hydro Project will emerge as the largest such project in India.

Meanwhile, GI tag for Adi Kekir Ginger, Monpa Handmade Paper, Wancho Woodcraft, Nyishi Handloom Textiles, and Hand-woven woolen carpets and these applications will be filed within March 2022.

He stated that these building blocks have been meticulously designed to ensure that Arunachal Pradesh is prepared for the future.

In addition to these six blocks, the state government will place a strong emphasis on the preservation of culture and indigenous faith, and that numerous projects in this area have been undertaken in this budget.

Mein further added that key principle of this year’s budget is ‘no citizen left behind’.

He stated that the government is sensitive to the needs and ambitions of the people and would continue to be inclusive for the state’s overall growth to reach every citizen. This year, no additional taxes have been imposed; mentioned the Deputy CM.

Its worthy to note that Rs 22 Crores has been earmarked for 2022, in order to emphasize on major e-government initiatives. These includes – E-Pragati; CM Dashboard with E-Jan Bhagidari; E-HRMS & SPARROW; E-Geotagging Mobile App; E-Telemedicine; Hospital Management Information Systems; E-Office in Directories & Districts; E-Treasury & IFMS; E-Application; E-SEVA Portal; E-Learning in Schools; Digital Connectivity for schools; E-Indigenous Culture Portal; E-ILP Mobile App; E-DBT; E-Shakti; E-Arunachal AtmaNirbhar Portal; Digital Connectivity at Administrative Headquarters; E-CCTNS; 4G Mobile Connectivity; Community Radio; and Digital Cafe.

The state government has projected total receipts of Rs 26,111.63 crore for the next financial year, which is 15.64 per cent higher than Rs 22,581 crore estimated in the 2021-22 budget, he said.

“In the budget estimates of 2022-23, we are projecting revenue receipts of Rs 24,253.54 crore and capital receipts of Rs 1,858.09 crore.” – Mein asserted.

“We have tried to assimilate our collective experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic in this budget as building blocks so as to make Arunachal future-ready,” the deputy CM said. He also mentioned that the state’s share of central taxes has been pegged at Rs 14,348.54 crore as per the Union Budget 2022-23.

“It is 10 per cent more than the revised estimates of 2021-22. In addition, we have projected state’s own tax revenue at Rs 2,090 crore while the non-tax revenue has been estimated at Rs 935 crore,” Mein said.

According to PTI report, Mein remarked that the state’s own revenue generation is estimated at Rs 3,025 crore for 2022-23 fiscal, which is a 10 per cent increase over the revised estimate of 2021-22; and a revenue expenditure of Rs 18,201.55 crores have been projected for FY 23, as against the budget estimates of Rs 15,344.32 crore in 2021-22.

Mein also said capital expenditure, including loan components, was estimated at Rs 7,507.81 crore in the next fiscal as compared to Rs 6,968.68 crore in the current financial year.

The Deputy CM said that state government has declared FY23 as ‘Year of e-Governance’ under which 22 projects would be taken up.

“With a focus on improving quality education, infrastructure is being developed in institutions. The expenditure on the sector is 11.34 per cent of the total plan outlay,” he said.

The government is also upgrading 18 district hospitals in the state with an amount of Rs 250 crore, Mein said. Besides, 60 identified primary and community health centres will be upgraded to model facilities.

“Arunachal emerged as the first state in the country to affirm its commitments on climate change responsive and resilient actions through the ‘Pakke Declaration’,” he said, adding that the state government has initiated carbon credit trading from this year.

“We have submitted a Rs 4,000-crore proposal to the Union Home Ministry as part of the plan. The project aims at building roads, health centres and educational institutions, besides electrifying villages, and augmenting water supply,” Mein further added.