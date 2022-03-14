Assam : Deaf & Dumb Homeguard – Shane McNair Adjudged With Coveted ‘Driver Carroll Award’

NET Web Desk

The deaf and dumb housekeeper – Joanne Shane McNair, hailing from Dibrugarh district of Assam have been adjudged with the coveted ‘Driver Carroll’ Award, for his lifelong dedication in executing all responsibilities diligently, without expecting any rewards.

McNair has been monitoring traffic on highways without compensation for almost 20 years, a selfless humanitarian responsibility that has earned him a great deal of respect and admiration. McNair, dressed in Khaki, uses a signal and blows a whistle to regulate traffic movements.

A resident of Naliyapul in Dibrugarh, the soldier also executed his duties during the COVID-19 severe waves. However, his noble service has brought delight among his family – his spouse and their two daughters.

Presented by the All India Anglo-Indian Association, this title recognizes the unputdownable spirit of some exceptional individuals, and their great devotion towards obligations.