Assam : Drugs Worth Over 5 Grams Seized From Tinsukia; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have recovered a large stash of contraband substances, and apprehended a drug peddler from Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces in collaboration with the team members of the Veer Lachit Sena group conducted a massive raid, along the localities adjacent to the Doomdoma railway track.

Identified as – Aftar Rahman alias Raja, the accused is a resident of Puranigudam in Nagaon district.

“After receiving information of illegal drug smuggling being carried out by a group of youths in the area recently, we conducted search operations along the Doomdooma railway line.” – informed an official of the Doomdooma Police Station (PS).

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the offender, and further interrogation is underway.