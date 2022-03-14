Assam : National-Level Footballer – Sarbina Minj Passes Away In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Sarbina Minj, a national-level female soccer player from Assam, breathed her last on Sunday morning at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

She was injured in a vehicle accident at Jatiya Vidyalaya in Moran on March 6. Following which, she was receiving medical aid at AMCH.

A native of Halmari Tea Estate in Khowang of Dibrugarh, the sudden demise of Sarbina was a huge loss for Assam as a state, as she was one of the state’s most prominent female players.

Meanwhile, the Power Minister of Assam – Bimal Borah on Saturday paid a visit to Sarbina’s residence in Khowang on Saturday, and expressed his condolences for her untimely death.

“It was a great loss for us to lose such a gifted footballer. We decided to move her to AIIMS, Delhi, by Air Ambulance for better care, however she passed away on Saturday morning at AMCH,” Borah explained.