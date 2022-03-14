Assam : Police Constable Shoots Wife With Service Revolver In Dibrugarh; Apprehended

NET Web Desk

In a tragic event, a Dibrugarh police constable allegedly shot his wife with his service revolver o Sunday midnight.

Identified as – Jayshree Chetia, the deceased succumbed to her injuries at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).

A native of Sivasagar, the accused police constable has been apprehended by Dibrugarh Police, following the incident.

According to family members, the incident took place in the midnight hours. However, the cause for this incident is yet to be ascertained.

However, further investigation on the incident is underway.