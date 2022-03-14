Former BJP Legislator – Ashis Das Express Distress Over TMC Leadership In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The former Bharatiya Janata Party legislator – Ashis Das from Surma Assembly constituency in Dhalai district on Sunday expressed his distress against the party leadership of Trinamool Congress.

Without tendering resignation officially, Ashis Das left out from ruling BJP in Tripura before the commencement of urban local bodies election and joined Trinamool Congress after going bald at Kalighat temple in Kolkata in October last year.

Before things go out of control, Das urged the party high command to take a “course correction”. Das claimed that the support base of TMC in Tripura is eroding at a rapid pace and it is all because of some ‘self-centric’ leaders here in this state.

In a Facebook post, Das in Bengali wrote “As the time passes off, people of the state are consistently losing faith in the Trinamool Congress. The reason being, a section of cheater and self-centered leaders who are trying to use the party for their own interest. People of Tripura are aware of those whom I am talking about.”

He added that there is no wrong on the part of the party’s high command.

Through his social media post, TMC state leader Ashis Das gave indications about his future course in politics. He said “I can take even a stricter action for the interest of the people of the state and teach a lesson to the cheaters. My main motive is the timely decision to give freedom to the people of my state”.

Sources said, Das did not get any important post to work after his joining the party.