HNLC Expresses Gratitude To Meghalaya Government & Centre For Appointing Interlocutors To Facilitate Peace Talks

The proscribed militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has expressed its gratitude to the Meghalaya administration and the Centre for designating interlocutors to help the organization hold peace negotiations.

In an attempt to facilitate talks with the organization, the state government has appointed retired IAS officer – Peter S Dkhar as its interlocutor; whereas the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has named AK Mishra for the same.

Dkhar is a former Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, and has extensive understanding about ethnic issues prevailing in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

“HNLC gratefully acknowledges the invaluable support from the GOM/GOI in appointing interlocutors to carry forward the proposed peace initiative. This is a positive step and we hope that the entire process would be taken up by letter and spirit. We are waiting for official communication from the Government of Meghalaya,” HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“The HNLC leadership has authorized a representative to meet the interlocutors,” he said.

However, Nongtraw also urged the government to ‘suspend all activities’ including arrests and raids.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya Government has commenced the process to hold peace talks with the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), following Centre’s nod.

Meanwhile, just last month, the HNLC had sent its official communication to the state government reiterating its readiness for peace dialogue without preconditions.

Responding to the offer, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Conrad K. Sangma recently held a meeting with Union Home Secretary – Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi and discussed in length about the peace offer made by the proscribed militant outfit – HNLC.

“The HNLC’s suggestion to hold negotiations with governments within the framework of the constitution is a positive step forward. In the interests of peace and prosperity, they are eager to speak with the government.” – the Chief Minister had said in one of his video message.

In a recent statement, the militant organization claimed that the peace process had been disrupted after the assassination or fake encounter of the former General Secretary – Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.