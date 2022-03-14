Mizoram : 37-Yrs-Old Offender Apprehended For Threatening To Kill CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

A 37-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly threatening to kill Chief Minister – Zoramthanga, if he failed to resign within three months.

According to a senior police official, the accused was also apprehended in 2018 for writing a threatening letter to the former chief minister – Lal Thanhawla.

Identified as – Rodinliana alias Apuia Tocchhawng, the accused is a native of Khawzawl town and resides in Chanmari West locality of Aizawl.

As per PTI report, the offender accused CM Zoramthanga of usurping the state’s annual budget for personal gain.

However, through a FB social media post, Rodinliana revealed that he had hired a sharpshooter to assassinate the chief minister.

The Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) – John Neihlaia told PTI that cybercrime officials probed the phoney account known as ‘Thingtlang Pa’, tracked down and arrested the suspect.

No weapon was seized from his possession, he said, adding that the accused has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).