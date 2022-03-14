Mizoram : MPYCC Moves Lokayukta; Seeks Probe Against Lengpui Airport’s ‘Structural Wall Collapse’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) today filed a complaint with the Lokayukta to initiate an enquiry into the structural wall collapse at Lengpui Airport Renovation which took place on March 10, 2022.

“Unfortunately, on the evening of March 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM, the structural walls of the ongoing renovation of Lengpui Airport collapsed, and it is proof that the contractor did a sub-standard job of renovating the airport,” – MPYCC President – Dr. Lalmalsawma said in response to the complaint filed with the Lokayukta.

He went on to say that there are a number of concerns with the airport reconstruction, including the contractor starting work before the work order is passed or the requisite sum is sanctioned. Dr. Lalmalsawma asked the Lokayukta to look into how contracts are awarded in detail.

The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee also emphasised the necessity of preserving quality for the airport, which is the state’s only airport, and said that the state’s aviation department is riddled with corruption.